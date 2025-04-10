EU pauses counter tariffs on US imports, says it is open for discussions

The European Union has decided to pause its planned reciprocal tariffs against the United States, aiming to reopen dialogue with the Trump administration and de-escalate rising trade tensions.

The retaliatory measures, targeting nearly €21 billion worth of American exports — including soybeans, copper, and motorbikes — had been approved by EU member states earlier this week. The first batch of tariffs, valued at €3.9 billion, was set to take effect on 15 April. That rollout has now been suspended.

The decision came after Trump announced a 90-day pause on his latest batch of tariffs which would have hit EU goods with an across-the-board 20% duty. Instead, European imports to the US will now face a baseline 10% tariff, with separate 25% tariffs remaining in place for steel, aluminum, and vehicles.

This comes following Trump's escalation of his country's trade war with China. Currently, Chinese imports to the US are subject to a 104% tariff, while US imports to China face an 84%. Trump's de-escalation announced on Wednesday did not include tariffs for Chinese imports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged the reprieve but stressed that preparations for further countermeasures would continue.