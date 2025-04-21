The Pope has died. What happens now?

On Easter Monday, it was announced Pope Francis, aged 88, died at his Vatican residence in Casa Santa Marta.

His death was announced just a day after he made a brief appearance during Easter Mass in St Peter’s Square.

Malta’s Ambassador to the Holy See Frank Zammit told MaltaToday news of Pope Francis’s death was a “nasty surprise”.

“I had just seen him yesterday, and to hear news of his death this morning came as a shock,” he told this newspaper. “But he has looked frail for some time now.”

Describing him as a reformist pope, Zammit said he had restructured a number of crucial aspects within the Church.

He also said continuously tried to help and serve the poorest and down trodden in society.

What happens now?

Upon the Pope's death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo, officially confirmed his passing and secured his private quarters.

The Fisherman’s Ring and lead seal will also be destroyed to prevent misuse. A nine-day mourning period, known as novendiale, has begun. Pope Francis's body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their respects.

In accordance with his wishes, Pope Francis will be buried in the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, rather than the traditional site beneath St Peter’s Basilica. His funeral is expected to take place within four to six days and will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

The College of Cardinals, comprising 138 electors under the age of 80 from 71 countries, will gather in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave to elect the new pope. Traditionally, the conclave begins 15 to 20 days after the pope's death, however, a reform introduced by Pope Francis in 2024 allows for an earlier start if all electors are present. The cardinals will vote in secrecy, requiring a two-thirds majority to elect the new pontiff.

Once a new pope is elected, white smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel's chimney, signaling the decision to the world. The new pope will then be introduced from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica with the traditional announcement, “Habemus Papam” (“We have a pope”), and will deliver his first blessing.