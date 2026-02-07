US athletes received a mixed reception during the Parade of Nations at Friday’s Olympic opening ceremony, drawing cheers as they entered the stadium and loud boos erupted when US Vice President JD Vance appeared.

The reaction to Vance came after weeks of headlines dominated by the Trump administration. In 2026, The United States’ newest foreign policy was on display during the arrest of Nicolas Maduro and President Donald Trump’s insistence on the US takeover of Greenland.

READ ALSO | Labour MPs divided on Trump’s Board of Peace, Nationalists flag neutrality concerns

Protests were held in Milan ahead of the ceremony amid reports surrounding US immigration enforcement authorities abroad. A US Olympic official said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were not part of the official delegation, though it remained unclear whether they were involved in embassy security planning.

Vance was seated alongside Italian President Sergio Mattarella. While Mattarella was greeted with applause upon introduction, Vance’s presence initially drew little reaction before boos intensified during the Parade of Nations.

Other delegations also received strong audience responses. The Israeli team was met with boos earlier in the ceremony, while the Ukrainian delegation was greeted with extended applause.

Earlier on Friday, Vance met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attended portions of the team figure skating competition.