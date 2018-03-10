Gunman, three women dead after standoff in Napa Valley veterans' home

An unidentified gunman and three women have been left dead after an ‘hours-long standoff’ at a facility in Yountville.

The man entered the facility, in the Napa Valley wine region, north of San Francisco, with a rifle and is thought to have killed three female employees at the residence which serves as a home for veterans who served in the US military.

A police spokesman said that the bodies of the victims were found dead alongside that of the gunman at 02:00GMT.

"This is a tragic piece of news - one we were really hoping we wouldn't have to come before the public to give," California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief, Chris Childs said.

The gunman has not yet been identified and it is not known whether he had any relationship with the victims, he said.