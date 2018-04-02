menu

China hits backs at Trump tariffs by targeting US imports worth $3bn

China has implemented retaliatory tariffs of up to 25% on 128 US imports, including pork and wine, after Trump raised duties on steel and aluminium

2 April 2018, 8:33am
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. (Photo: The Guardian)
China has implemented retaliatory tariffs of up to 25% on 128 US imports, including pork and wine, after US President Donald Trump raised duties on foreign steel and aluminium imports in March.

China’s ministry of commerce said it would be “suspending tariff concessions” on 120 US food products. Fresh and dried fruits, almonds, pistachios and wine would be subject to an additional 15% tariff.

Eight other items, including frozen pork, would be subject to a 25% tariff. The tariffs would begin on Monday, the ministry said.

The tariffs affecting some $3bn (£2.1bn) of imports kick in on Monday.

Beijing said the move was to "safeguard China's interests and balance" losses caused by new US tariffs.

China had previously said it did not want a trade war but would not sit by if its economy was hurt.

Trump, however, has insisted that "trade wars are good", and that it should be "easy" for the US to win one.

They say that is in response to unfair trading practices in China that affect US companies but it raises the possibility of yet more action being taken in what has become a tit-for-tat trade battle, our correspondent adds.

China said the new tariffs were a retaliatory measure in light of Trump's decision to raise duties on steel and aluminium imports.

On 22 March, the US said it was planning to impose duties on up to $60bn of Chinese imports and limit its investment in the US, in retaliation for years of alleged intellectual property theft.

The White House said it was acting to counter unfair competition from China's state-led economy.

In theory, Beijing could tax US tech companies like Apple, for example. Such a move could force US tech giants to raise their prices to compensate.

Kurt Sansone
