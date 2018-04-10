Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Yulia Skripal, the poisoned daughter of Russian former spy Sergei, has been discharges from hospital.

The 33-year-old was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and taken to a secure location.

Yulia and her father, 66, were taken to hospital on 4 March after they were exposed to the toxic nerve agent Novichok.

For nearly a month both were in a critical condition in Salisbury District Hospital, but they have recently made a remarkable recovery.

Sergei Skripal remains in hospital, but his condition is “improving rapidly”.

The UK government says Russia was behind the poisoning, but Moscow has denied any involvement and accused the British of inventing a "fake story".

At the end of March, Prime Minister Theresa May said doctors indicated the Skripals "may never recover fully" as she announced that more than 130 people in Salisbury could have potentially been exposed to the nerve agent.