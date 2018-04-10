menu

Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

The daughter of the former Russain spy, Sergei Skripal, has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital and taken to a secure location 

10 April 2018, 9:22am
Yulia Skripal is the daughter of former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal.
The 33-year-old was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Monday and taken to a secure location.

Yulia and her father, 66, were taken to hospital on 4 March after they were exposed to the toxic nerve agent Novichok.

For nearly a month both were in a critical condition in Salisbury District Hospital, but they have recently made a remarkable recovery.

Sergei Skripal remains in hospital, but his condition is “improving rapidly”.

The UK government says Russia was behind the poisoning, but Moscow has denied any involvement and accused the British of inventing a "fake story".

At the end of March, Prime Minister Theresa May said doctors indicated the Skripals "may never recover fully" as she announced that more than 130 people in Salisbury could have potentially been exposed to the nerve agent.

