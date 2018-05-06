menu

Over 200 anti-Putin protesters arrested

Supporters of the Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been arrested during a rally against the inauguration of President Vladimir Putin’s fourth term

6 May 2018, 10:24am
Siberian authorities have arrested more than 200 people during protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for nationwide protests ahead of the inauguration of Putin’s fourth presidential term on May 7.

150 people were arrested in Krasnoyarsk in eastern Siberia while another 75 were arrested in Yakutsk in north-east Russia after Russian authorities warned supporters that they risk arrest for attending the rallies.

