Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting to take place next month

The two leaders have agreed to hold their first summit in Singapore on the 12 June

10 May 2018, 5:03pm
The meeting between the two leaders will take place on the 12 June in Singapore
The much anticipated summit between US president Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on 12 June, Trump announced on Twitter this afternoon.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

Since being elected, Trump has taken a hard line against North Korea and its testing of nuclear weapons. In 2017, North Korea test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, and successfully fired what it said was a Hydrogen bomb.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in September, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea, if necessary. He has referred to Jong Un as rocket man, insisting that the dictator was on a suicide mission.

The war of words between the two leaders continued until 2018, when relations between North Korea and western allies started to improve.

South Korea invited North Korean athletes to the Winter Olympics, with Kim Jong Un accepting the invitation.

The two leaders met in South Korea in April, with North Korea announcing that it would be suspending its nuclear missile testing.   

