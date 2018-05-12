Updated | Knife attack in Paris leaves two dead, including assailant

Parisian police shot dead a man who killed one person and wounded four others in a knife attack in the French capital's Opera district on Saturday evening.

The attacker was described as "a terrorist" by French President Emmanuel Macron, who tweeted that his country has "once again paid in blood".

However, Macron vowed that France would not yield an inch to "the enemies of freedom", while paying homage to the victims of the attack and the police officers who neutralised the assailant.

The attack happened at around 9.30pm in a district popular with tourists. People scrambled for shelter in nearby restaurants and cafes and eye witnesses are reported to have seen the attacker being blocked from entering restaurants by patrons inside.

French media report that the man was heard shouting "Allahu Akbar".

Police said the attacker, who was not identified, was shot dead. France24 reported that police officers initially tried to taser the attacker but then fired two shots to stop him.

Two of the injured are in a serious condition.

Islamic State has claimed the attack.

In November 2015, Paris suffered a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that killed 130 people, including 89 at the Bataclan theatre.