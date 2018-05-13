Iran intends to remain committed to nuclear deal obligations - Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran would remain committed to its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal following US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal.

Rouhani has instructed his foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to engage in direct talks with his British, Chinese, French, German and Russian counterparts in a bid to protect his country’s interests, and salvage whatever it could from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreed with the five countries and the US which is commonly known as the Iran deal.

The deal, signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany, is intended for Iran to redesign, convert, and reduce its nuclear facilities, while allowing international oversight of existing practices in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions against the country.

The Iranian president, known for his consensus-building skills and his ability to call on technocrats to handle state affairs, described the US’ withdrawal as a clear “violation of morals” and of the correct way of carrying out diplomacy.

“If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television.

Speaking at a state of the union conference on Friday, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, said the deal could survive without the US, adding that she had received assurances from Rouhani.

“We are determined to keep this deal in place,” Mogherini said, adding that only Iran has the power to unilaterally wreck the deal.

Zarif is now expected to embark on a world-tour to salvage the deal, and is expected to leave Tehran for Beijing on Sunday. A meeting with Mogherini in Brussels is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.