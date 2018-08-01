Mexican airliner carrying 103 passengers crashes but all survive, officials say

An Aeromexico airliner carrying 103 people from the Mexican city of Durango to the country’s capital crashed soon after takeoff, but all passengers and crew survived the accident, according to Mexican officials.

Eighty-five people were injured, some seriously, but José Rosas Aispuro, the governor of Durango state, said there were no fatalities among the 97 adults, two children and four crew members on board.

The cause of the crash was down to a strong wind gust. The left wing of the twin-engine jet initially touched the ground, causing the plane to lose both of its engines. The plane then skidded off the runway at the Guadalupe Victoria International Airport until it stopped about 300 meters away, Aispuro said.

"The control tower noticed strong wind currents and this could have caused the accident," Durango Gov. José R. Aispuro said in a news conference Tuesday night.

Aeromexico's Flight 2431 was en route from Durango, Mexico, to Mexico City on Tuesday when it went on a rapid descent moments after taking off, airline and state officials said.

“During the first inspection [of the plane wreckage] no bodies were found,” the governor added in an interview with Mexico’s El Financiero. “We hope, God willing that there’s no one there, no bodies.”

A spokesman for the Durango state health ministry said two of the victims were in critical condition.

Aeromexico flight 2431 was carrying 97 passengers and four crew, according to Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, Mexico’s secretary of communication and transport.

The plane – an Embraer 190 – landed in a field near the state capital’s airport at

about 4pm. The airline said it has operated the 10-year-old aircraft since 2014.

Durango state civil defense office published photos of a smoking but apparently relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

“We are working to gather further information and will provide more details when they are available and have been confirmed. Our priority is guaranteeing the safety of the clients and crew aboard,” Aeromexico said.