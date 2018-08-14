[WATCH] Motorway bridge collapses in Genoa, dozens reportedly dead

Dozens have reportedly died after a major bridge had collapsed in the northern Italian city of Genoa.

Vehicles fell some 100m when the Morandi bridge, built in the 1960s collapsed. The missing section was dozens of metres in length, and ran across the span of the Polcevera stream.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said it was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

Disastro a #Genova. Crolla il ponte Autostradale. Stiamo cercando informazioni. pic.twitter.com/f2Z0c91JLZ — Sergio Battelli (@BattelliSergio) August 14, 2018

The structure collapsed shortly before noon local time during heavy rain. Video shared by the police of the incident suggests a major vertical support, as well as the road itself, was part of the collapse.

A fire service spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres below and that “cars and trucks” had fallen with the rubble.

Photographs from the scene show huge sections of rubble on the ground underneath the middle of the bridge.

Adnkronos news agency reports the head of the local ambulance service as saying there are "dozens of dead".

Ambulances gathering at the site of the collapsed suspension bridge (#PonteMorandi) in #Genova, Italy. Several deaths are expected.

pic.twitter.com/GU15FmrbKQ — ✿ṡ︎erenẹ︎ (@MythSerene) August 14, 2018

A local news website, Il Secolo XIX, reported at least 20 victims, and said more people could be buried in the rubble. About 10 injured people had been taken to hospital.

Italian media house RAI reported that there were some 200 firefighters already on the scene and that at least two people had been pulled alive from the rubble.