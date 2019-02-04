Maltese port manager killed in Somalia by terrorists

Maltese port manager Paul Anthony Formosa was shot and killed in Somalia on Monday by jihadist group Al Shabaab, officials said.

The shooting happened in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, where Formosa worked as port manager for Dubai-based company DP World. The company is developing Bossasso Port.

The governor of the Bari region Yusuf Mohamed, said that the perpetrators were disguised as fishers, at a fish market through which Formosa was passing to get to the port.

One of the attackers was shot and killed by security forces at the scene.

A spokesman for the Shabab’s military operations claimed that the Maltese man was staying in the country illegaly.

“We had warned him but he turned a deaf ear. He was illegally in Somalia,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab.

"The attack is part of broader operations targeting the mercenary companies that loot the Somali resources,” the statement read.

Formosa was manager at Bossaso for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai based DP World.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he had been in the position since August 2017.

The DP World subsidiary had recently signed a 30-year concession contract for the management and development of the port which lies on the Gulf of Aden between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The contract was deemed controversial.

According to reports, the state is a destination for many Somalis displaced by violence in the south.