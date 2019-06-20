menu

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in race to be next UK PM

In a final round of voting, Conservative MPs voted out Michael Gove to send Johnson and Hunt in a race that will now be decided by party members

20 June 2019, 7:19pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Boris Johnson won the fifth round of voting among Tory MPs and will now face Jeremy Hunt in a final run
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will face each other in a contest to be next British prime minister.

The last leadership ballot among Tory MPs on Thursday evening saw the elimination of Michael Gove.

Johnson won the fifth round of voting with 160 votes. Hunt received the support of 77 MPs, while Gove got 75 votes.

The race will now be decided by Conservative Party members, who will take part in a postal ballot.

Johnson is the firm favourite to succeed Theresa May, who resigned earlier this month after failing to get her Brexit deal passed through parliament.

