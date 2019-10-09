menu

At least two people dead in shooting in German city

It is as yet unclear what motivated the attack

david_hudson
9 October 2019, 2:24pm
by David Hudson
At least one has been arrested but German police believe others fled in a car
At least one has been arrested but German police believe others fled in a car

Two people have been confirmed dead in a shooting which took place in the eastern German city of Halle, German Police have reported.

One man has been aressted but police believe that other suspects might have fled in a vehicle.

The shooting took place in an area in Halle known as Paulus. Witnesses claim that one gunman was wearing military camouflage and carrying several weapons. 

Witnesses claim that the shooter first opened fire using an assault rifle on a nearby Doner kebab shop. 

Other reports claim that further shooting took place outside a synagogue in Halle but details are yet to be confirmed. 

After the attack in Paulus, police then warned residents of Landsberg, north-east of the city, to stay alert.

It was not clear where the arrest took place. Police are still warning residents to remain in their homes.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in World
Turkey launches offensive in Syria
World

Turkey launches offensive in Syria
David Hudson
At least two people dead in shooting in German city
World

At least two people dead in shooting in German city
David Hudson
‘Joseph Mifsud a spy? He spoke too much’ says Rome university colleague Vincenzo Scotti
World

‘Joseph Mifsud a spy? He spoke too much’ says Rome university colleague Vincenzo Scotti
Matthew Vella
Macron gives Johnson until end of week to overhaul Brexit plan
World

Macron gives Johnson until end of week to overhaul Brexit plan
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.