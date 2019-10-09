At least two people dead in shooting in German city

Two people have been confirmed dead in a shooting which took place in the eastern German city of Halle, German Police have reported.

One man has been aressted but police believe that other suspects might have fled in a vehicle.

The shooting took place in an area in Halle known as Paulus. Witnesses claim that one gunman was wearing military camouflage and carrying several weapons.

Witnesses claim that the shooter first opened fire using an assault rifle on a nearby Doner kebab shop.

Other reports claim that further shooting took place outside a synagogue in Halle but details are yet to be confirmed.

After the attack in Paulus, police then warned residents of Landsberg, north-east of the city, to stay alert.

It was not clear where the arrest took place. Police are still warning residents to remain in their homes.