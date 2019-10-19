Brexit: British parliament to vote on new deal today

The British opposition leader has rubbished the new Brexit deal tabled by PM Boris Johnson.

Speaking in the Commons this morning, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's Brexit deal is "even worse" than Theresa May's. He says promises on the environment and workers' rights made last night are "empty" and that Labour MPs "will not be duped".

The British parliament is sitting on a Saturday for the first time in 37 years to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit new deal.

“If we vote for a deal that leaves our constituents poorer we are not likely to be forgiven for that,” Corbyn said.

Johnson has been trying to convince MPs to support the agreement he secured with the EU, before a vote is taken in the House of Commons.

His former DUP allies and opposition parties plan to vote against it.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay admitted the vote could be "close" but said the government has "listened to the concerns of MPs across all sides".

"Now it's time for MPs to step up to their responsibility to get this deal passed, and allow the country to move forward," he told BBC Breakfast.

At least nine Labour MPs are expected support the government while the PM is hoping to be backed by some of the 21 Tory MPs he sacked for opposing him last month.