‘When bombs start falling, diplomatic solutions become less possible’ – Chris Fearne

Ukrainian cancer patients, including children, will continue their therapy in Malta in a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine, Chris Fearne said.

He said Malta is coordinating with the EU so that oncology patients can be relocated to Malta for treatment at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital.

“A number of Ukrainian cancer patients, including children, that due to the war can’t proceed with the therapy will be treated in Malta,” Fearne said on TVM News Plus’ Xtra.

He said Malta is respecting all sanctions against Russia agreed at EU-level.

“When bombs start falling, diplomatic solutions become less and less possible,” Fearne said on the situation in Ukraine.

Turning to the electoral campaign in Malta, Fearne said election rallies by the Labour Party are being held according to the COVID-19 protocols but inferred that the Nationalist Party was not.

The Deputy Prime Minister defended the “generous” PL proposals on education, saying they are costed.

“Education is the basis for a more prosperous nation and for better quality of life of its citizens. For every proposal, we know how much money will be spent and where money is coming from,” Fearne said.

He then took a dig at the PN’s manifesto, saying it changed the number of proposals four times. “You can’t trust this party to lead the country. Imagine them laying out the budget for the country, something which affects the lives of people,” he said.

80,000 people still undecided – David Agius

PN Deputy leader David Agius acknowledged the gap between the parties but insisted 80,000 voters had not yet made up their mind.

“We could have made a campaign on the corruption of the Labour Party but we chose to lay down our vision for the country,” Agius said.

He said that in government, the PN would enact laws that oblige criminals to explain their wealth and give powers to police to investigate unexplained wealth.

He made reference to the story on Prime Minister Robert Abela’s property deal with an alleged criminal, Christian Borg.

“We have a prime minister who made €45,000 in a day, apart from the €28,000 contract a month from the Planning Authority,” Agius said.

He explained the PN proposal to increase ODZ land by 50,000sq.m a year, saying this contrasts with Labour’s “skyscrapers”.

Agius called on government to remove Ukraine from the red travel list to make it easier for Ukrainian nationals to come to Malta.