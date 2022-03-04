[WATCH] Clint Camilleri, Chris Said agree tunnel is best solution for Gozo's connectivity

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and PN candidate Chris Said both stated they believe a tunnel between Malta and Gozo is the best solution for the connectivity between the islands.

During the TV programme Xtra Camilleri said the PL remained consistent in its support for a tunnel project. "The Maltese voted for the tunnel by voting for the Labour Party’s 2017 manifesto and we remain committed to it," he said.

On the other hand, Said said the permanent link remains the best solution for the connectivity between the islands but the final say should be of Gozitans after all studies are conducted.

“It looks like the best permanent link would be a tunnel. Since this could however have negative effects, it would be up to the Gozitans to decide,” Said stated.

The PN MP said the time had come for the concept of Gozo as a regional island, to be listed in the Constitution. He stated the PN would enact a regional council for Gozo, elected by Gozitans, with allocated finances to actuate decisions.

“Within a few weeks of a PN administration, we would stop the privatisation of the Gozo general hospital, and this is returned to the public,” Said stated with regards to the Steward Healthcare contract.

He said the Barts medical school project is a “good one” and it would be sustained by a PN government. Said also reiterated the PN’s pledges to build a new hospital in Gozo, introduce an MRI service and strengthen the chemotherapy service in Gozo. Five retirement homes in Gozo would also be opened, Said said.

Camilleri said the Labour government ensured Gozo made progress “in practice”, by improving the connectivity through a fourth ship and the fast ferry service.

He said a new PL government would invest in air strip facilities for 9-11-seater aircrafts. “We would be also exploring new niches like pilot schools in Gozo and industrial drones testing.”

A shouting match erupted during the programme over the costings of the proposals, with Camilleri saying PN’s proposals are not accounted for and Said arguing the PL has not even published its manifesto yet.

Said added the PN would preserve the characteristics of Gozo, adding that the current overdevelopment is "worrying". Camilleri on the other hand said the Labour government addressed development by providing schemes and grants to protect urban conservation areas.