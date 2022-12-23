[WATCH] From Eddie to exploring Malta's post-colonial mindset

Christmas has provided a bonanza of new books by Maltese authors and two of these, Dione Borg and Charles Xuereb, were hosted on Xtra.

Borg, a veteran journalist and activist in the Nationalist Party, is the author of the book, ‘Eddie: Is-Sewwa Jirbaħ Żgur’.

It documents the political history of Eddie Fenech Adami, the former prime minister and president, as told by himself and other politicians who worked with him.

Xuereb, a veteran broadcaster and historian, is the author of the book, ‘Decolonising The Maltese Mind: In Search Of Identity’.

The author argues that almost 60 years since independence Maltese society is still living its postcolonial period. He argues that to decolonise its mentality and in search of identity, Maltese society needs to recognise and own its past and stand up to the challenge of change.

Both authors gave an overview of their books and what inspired them to write them.