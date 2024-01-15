[WATCH] Abela reaches out to Justyne Caruana in contentious strategy to bring back the lost sheep

Robert Abela has reached out to Justyne Caruana in an attempt to rehabilitate the former minister who resigned after a damning ethics probe in December 2021.

The Prime Minister also doubled-down on comments last week when he opened the door for Rosianne Cutajar’s return, in an interview on TVM’s Xtra on Monday evening.

The reference to Caruana was unprompted with Abela insisting that not every misdemeanour should result in perpetual exile from politics.

Interviewed by Saviour Balzan, the Prime Minister said enough time had passed for Cutajar and Caruana to be reconsidered for their political contribution.

Abela’s remarks are a continuation of his contentious outreach to Labour MPs, who were involved in serious controversies.

Former Gozitan MP Justyne Caruana resigned from education minister in December 2021 after a job-for-a-friend scandal investigated by the Standards Commissioner. She did not contest the 2022 general election.

Abela insisted Caruana had paid the highest political price and enough time had passed to reconsider her standing in the public sphere.

“Didn’t the Maltese political scene lose her? She had imperfections; who doesn’t have? Months have passed after she paid the highest political price… a good leader is one who uses all available talents and does not throw anyone away,” Abela said.

He then referred to Rosianne Cutajar, who was forced to leave the Labour Party parliamentary group last year after private chats she had with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were leaked. Among the more contentious chats was her justification to be given a phantom job as a consultant with the tourism school because ‘everyone was pigging out’.

A subsequent investigation by the National Audit Office published late last year found that the job offering was abusive.

Cutajar has been removed from parliamentary secretary by Abela in the previous legislature following a MaltaToday story that revealed her involvement in a property sale between Yorgen Fenech and a third party.

But on Monday, Abela was unfazed by the potentially ensuing controversy, even giving Cutajar a way back into the party.

“Rosianne Cutajar paid the price by first resigning from her executive role and then by resigning from the parliamentary group. If she asks to be reintegrated in the PL parliamentary group, it will be the party executive that decides but we will keep in mind the price she has paid and from which I believe she has learnt her lessons,” Abela said, adding the same holds for Justyne Caruana.

Only a fortnight ago, Abela also reached out to his predecessor Joseph Muscat, going as far as calling him “my friend”, in what is a clear but controversial attempt at mending burnt bridges with Labour exponents.

And on Monday, the Prime Minister emerged in fighting mode, equating the Nationalist Party’s lead candidate for the European Parliament elections, Roberta Metsola, to former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

“When I look at her, I see Simon Busuttil,” Abela replied curtly when asked for his impression of Metsola and the challenge she may pose the PL.

Abela brushed aside the news earlier in the day that Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar will not be a candidate in the coming election, insisting the party had a talented team.

“We have to have MEPs able to defend the national interest… we had unjust criticism coming Malta’s way, particularly from PN MEPs,” Abela said, urging voters to give Labour MEPs a strong mandate next June.

President

On the appointment of the next president, Abela listed the qualities he believed the individual should have. “The person should have progressive qualities and not be conservative and can bring about national unity… I hope the Opposition can make sensible proposals.”

President George Vella’s term ends in April and so far, no discussions have been held on his replacement. The next president requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority. This will be the first time such a mechanism will be used and the Constitution makes no provisions if consensus cannot be reached.

“This is an opportunity for us to show political maturity and avoid the petty bickering that bothers people,” Abela said.

Inflation

Talking about inflation, Abela said that government will shortly announce an arrangement reached with major importers and suppliers for fixed prices on basic goods.

He did not enter into detail but insisted agreement was reached by mutual consent. “We sat down with them and argued that during the pandemic government stood by them at their hour of need, and now it was their turn to give the public something back because rising inflation will simply erode spending power and this will in turn impact their businesses,” the Prime Minister said.

Abela also harped on the importance of better traffic management to reduce road congestion, adding that by the first half of this year government will introduce a system for rapid preservation of evidence in non-grievous car accidents to clear the roads as quickly as possible.