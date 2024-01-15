Josianne Cutajar will not contest MEP election

Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar will not be contesting next June's European Parliament election.

In a statement on Facebook, the Gozitan MEP said that the decision was a difficult but necessary one.

Cutajar did not mention any reason behind her decision. She thanked all those who supported her through her career, including the Nadur voters that had first elected her into the local council and the Maltese electorate who had elected her as an MEP.

"I'm proud that I had the privilage to serve you," she said. Cutajar stated that she translated the electorate's trust into work that serves Malta.

"I've worked for more digital inclusivity and in favour of equality and social justice," she listed.

Cutajar thanked Robert Abela and the Labour MEP candidates, as well as those contesting local council elections.

"I look forward to work more in your name in the months to come and all that the future will bring with it," she concluded.

Cutajar joins Marie-Elise Agius as another Labour candidate who has announced that she will no longer contest the upcoming elections. Monday's news also means that at this moment, Marija Sara Vella Gafà is the only woman on the Labour party ticket, while Labour has no Gozitan candidate for the MEP elections.

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that Malta and the Labour Party will keep benefitting from Cutajar's work during her career.

Abela said that he looks forward to keep working with Cutajar.