MEP candidates clash on which party... is the cruellest

MEP candidates clashed on Monday… over whose party is the cruellest!

The one that “stole three public hospitals,” or the one that “used the establishment to publish an inquiry at the start of an electoral campaign”.

On TVM’s Xtra, candidates for the two major parties traded accusations over the hospitals scandal, its timing, the criticism levelled towards the judiciary, and requests for resignations.

PN MEP candidate Peter Agius expressed disgust at the manner by which the Labour Party wanted to turn the June election into a vote of confidence for Joseph Muscat.

“Joseph Muscat’s political behaviour was judged by people when he contested and won elections, but his alleged criminal behaviour needs to be judged by the courts,” Agius said, while calling for institutions to be allowed to function properly.

Agius spoke of how rare it is for politicians “to be caught with their hand in the sack, stealing,” mentioning that he only recalls a case involving former 1980s Labour minister Lorry Sant in a somewhat similar situation.

He also accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of instigating attacks towards the judiciary and asked what the PM had to lose.

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who is seeking re-election, hit back accusing the PN of being only interested in throwing people in jail. “Who tried hijacking the campaign, using the establishment, so we do not talk about our priorities and work, and instead speak only about fraud; throwing people in jail, hate, and protests?”

Agius Saliba accused the PN of instigating hate by using “the establishment to publish an inquiry on the day, the hour, the minute an electoral campaign took off.”

“This is the narrative his (Peter Agius) party brought forth, as it fails to grasp that cruelty and hate lead nowhere,” Agius Saliba remarked with evident frustration.

Noticing his tone, PN MEP candidate Lee Bugeja Bartolo cautioned him to be mindful of it and accused the Labour MEP of hypocrisy.

“I am quite surprised to hear accusations of cruelty from someone employing such an aggressive tone. Perhaps it's worth reflecting on your own tone first,” Bugeja Bartolo remarked, questioning how a political party engaging on current affairs issues could be considered cruel.

Bugeja Bartolo said the PL was cruel when it allowed three public hospitals to be appropriated by private interests in a fraudulent manner. “What nerve you must have to accuse the PN of cruelty after that,” he said.

Labour MEP candidate Claudette Abela Baldacchino defended her party by highlighting the absence of a manifesto or proposals by the PN. Quoting former PN general secretary Clyde Puli, she criticised the Opposition for focusing solely on one issue, suggesting that the “Vitals inquiry serves as their entire manifesto.”

“I want to see at least one proposal from you,” Abela Baldacchino insisted before accusing the PN of doing the country harm in Brussels.