Tourism Minister: Johann Grech's imperfections ‘can't dim his clear achievements’

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has defended Film Commissioner Johann Grech for making "significant progress" in the industry, saying that his work speaks for itself.

"We must acknowledge the significant progress the film industry has achieved under Johann Grech's leadership. I am not here to defend him, his work speaks for itself," Bartolo said on TVM's Xtra.

The debate followed revelations that a film featuring Johann Grech cost half a million euros, a figure that has sparked significant public scrutiny.

Bartolo insisted that advancements in the industry did not happen by chance, adding that in past years the industry struggled to attract even a single foreign film.

"There was a time when the Maltese film industry went months without a single production, and having a film in Malta was headline news. Now, we are experiencing a period of continuous, back-to-back film projects."

He acknowledged that Grech is not without flaws but maintained that the achievements under his tenure are undeniable.

The minister also said that Grech's involvement in the feature film was a misstep.

"I spoke to Johann Grech, I was very clear with him, he should not have appeared in that feature film. I have the utmost respect towards him, but I was clear with him," Bartolo admitted. Despite this, he remained firm in his support, saying that the industry's progress should not be overshadowed by this incident.

”We need transparency”

Tourism Shadow Minister Mario Demarco raised significant concerns regarding transparency and accountability within the government following the revelations of substantial spending within the film industry.

“This story epitomises this government's recurring issue: a lack of transparency and accountability in handling public funds,” Demarco said.

He acknowledged the achievements within the film industry but stressed the importance of clarity regarding expenditure. He also expressed dismay over the allocation of significant funds while local artists and the industry itself struggle financially.

"We have a local industry crying out for funds, local artists in need of support, and yet we are spending half a million euros on a feature film," Demarco lamented.

"You could have the best value for money, but if there's no explanation of where that money went, and instead evasion of questions, we won't make any progress," Demarco said. "We need transparency."