PL speakers uncomfortable in defending Clayton Bartolo

During a heated debate on TVM's Xtra, Labour Party representatives found themselves on the defensive as questions surrounding the ethical conduct of tourism minister Clayton Bartolo dominated the discussion.

While PL speakers aimed to shift the focus towards the government’s achievements and broader priorities, the uncomfortable tone in defending Bartolo’s position was evident.

PL whip Naomi Cachia emphasised the government’s commitment to progress, highlighting recent milestones such as the 2050 Vision and the latest budget. She noted that these achievements are often not talked about because people tend to focus on issues that negatively impact their daily lives rather than those they are satisfied with.

While acknowledging public discontent over the recent scandal, Cachia argued that people frequently fixate on matters with immediate personal impact, citing debates over minor controversies, such as the newly installed Christmas tree in Valletta, as an example.

“Does it disappoint me that people are focusing more on a case of ethical misconduct rather than other matters? Of course, it bothers me… The process is ongoing, and the Prime Minister’s responsibility is to ensure that no one drags our country back into the shadows," Cachia said.

While never defending Bartolo nor Camilleri, Cachia defended the scrutiny process introduced by the Labour government, noting it represents a significant shift from previous administrations.

"Last week, the parliamentary committee convened, and a process is underway... all of this is only possible because, a few years ago, the government introduced legislation to make it happen," Cachia said.

She acknowledged that the public holds politicians to high standards, saying, “whether it’s parking on a double yellow line, hiring someone you shouldn’t have, or getting paid for work you never showed up for, people expect better from us."

Mark Anthony Sammut, from the Opposition, did not mince his words, accusing the government of normalising unethical behaviour.

"People out there aren’t talking about the budget. They’re talking about yet another scandal of abuse and theft of public funds," he said. "First, we had Justyne Caruana, then Rosianne Cutajar… and now, here we go again?"

Sammut also criticised what he described as inconsistencies in how cases of ethical breaches are handled. He pointed out that in previous cases, action was taken swiftly, but this time the response seemed delayed, also suggesting a lowering of standards.

The debate highlighted the Labour Party’s struggle this past few weeks to address mounting concerns over ministerial ethics while attempting to maintain focus on its broader economic and social agenda.

The opposition seized the opportunity to press on accountability, leaving a challenging narrative for the PL to counter.

Twenty days have passed since tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and Gozo minister Clint Camilleri were found to have violated ministerial ethics and abused their positions of power.

The controversy centres on the employment of Bartolo’s now-wife in a role for which she was neither qualified nor actively contributing, as outlined in a scathing report.

Retired Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi presented his findings in a 40-page document published by parliament’s ethics committee. The report concluded that both ministers failed to manage public funds responsibly, highlighting that Bartolo's actions should not have been influenced by personal interests when Amanda Muscat was hired as a consultant across both ministries.