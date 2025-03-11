Government to provide insulin pumps for diabetes patients under 18

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has confirmed the government will soon kick off the initiative to provide free insulin pumps for Type 1 diabetes patients under the age of 18.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Abela stated that the government had exceeded its previous commitments last year by providing continuous blood glucose monitors to all Type 1 diabetes patients in Malta, as well as to pancreatic cancer patients and pregnant women with diabetes.

“This year, we had pledged to provide insulin pumps to Type 1 diabetes patients under 18 years old, and I can confirm this commitment,” Abela said. “We will be making an official announcement in the coming weeks.”

The initiative is expected to enhance the quality of life for young diabetes patients by offering better glucose management and reducing the need for frequent insulin injections. The announcement is part of the government’s broader efforts to improve healthcare services and access to medical technology for chronic conditions.

Further details about the programme, including eligibility and distribution plans, are expected to be revealed soon.

Who is eligible for expanded diabetes care in Malta?

The Maltese government extended the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) programme to a broader range of diabetes patients last year. The initiative, which initially catered to children and young adults under 23, now includes all individuals with type 1 diabetes, pregnant women with gestational diabetes, and patients dependent on insulin due to pancreas disease.

Continuous glucose monitors provide real-time blood sugar readings via a mobile app, significantly improving diabetes management and reducing the risk of complications. Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela hailed this expansion as a crucial step in supporting the estimated 46,395 individuals living with diabetes in Malta.

Beyond CGMs, Minister Abela had also highlighted the potential introduction of insulin pumps, another technological advancement that could further improve diabetes management. He had expressed confidence that insulin pumps would be introduced in the coming years.