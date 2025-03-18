MEPs clash over European defence and social spending

Nationalist MEP Peter Agius has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of complaining about increased EU military spending while failing to take action, while Labour MEP Thomas Bajada insisted an investments in arms should not come at the expense of social welfare.

Interviewed on TVM’s Xtra, Nationalist MEP Peter Agius accused Abela of complaining about the European push for increased military spending but doing nothing to prevent it.

Agius insisted on Malta’s constitutional neutrality and referred to the Treaty of Lisbon, which includes the European defence clause. This states that, in the case of a conflict or war, Europe would defend Malta.

The PN MEP wondered whether it would be beneficial for Malta if Europe armed itself while it retained its constitutional neutrality.

Meanwhile, Labour MEP Thomas Bajada made a distinction between security and defence, with the latter taking up most of the discussions happening in Brussels. Defence is about weapons, arms, and defending from external military threats, while security involves “people having what they need to live a secure life”.

Bajada said there are no winners in war, and that everyone loses from death and destructuion. He said that an investment in arms should be met by an equal social investment, especially after the increasing cost of living due to ongoing wars. An investment should arms should not come at the expense of social spending, he said.

The Labour MEP criticised the European Commission for being hypocritical on fiscal spending. The Commission has warned Malta to taper off its energy subsidies due to its effect on the fiscal deficit, but it was happy to encourage increased spending on defence.

On Malta-Gozo connectivity, Bajada said Gozitans need a “trustworthy and efficient connection” between the islands. Bajada is from Gozo himself.

Agius said the current transport system between the islands is impractical and the government needs to plan 10 years ahead.

He said at least six out of 10 people rely on the Gozo Channel ferry for work, education, or general life in Malta.

On a tunnel between Malta and Gozo, Agius repeated the partys stance and said the decision should be taken by Gozitan people in a referendum. However, he said the tunnel might not be a foolproof solution and comes with disadvantages.

Labour junior minister calls Malta ‘the land of opportunity’

Junior minister Keith Azzopardi Tanti accused the Nationalist Party of creating a “false narrative” around youths wanting to leave Malta, instead claiming that youths are returning to Malta faster than they are leaving.

Azzopardi Tanti referred to statistics published by the Central Bank of Malta which show that young people generally return to Malta after concluding their studies abroad.

He described Malta as “the land of opportunity”, with the government offering housing schemes to help young people buy their first house. He said Malta has one of the highest youth home-ownership rates in Europe.

The junior minister also said that 91% of graduates find work in Malta, and the government encourages students to go abroad to hone their skills.

Azzopardi Tanti also said the government has introduced “youth-proofing”, whereby ministries and government departments collaborate to make sure youths benefit from all government decisions.