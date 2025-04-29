WATCH | Biggest obstacles to success for small parties are public broadcaster, electoral system: Mario Thomas Vassallo

University lecturer Mario Thomas Vassallo said the public broadcaster and electoral system are the biggest obstacles to the success of small parties in elections.

He was interviewed on TVM’s XTRA, hosted by Saviour Balzan, in a programme which debated the role of opposition parties.

Vassallo’s argument was contradicted by Daniel Micallef, former president of the Labour Party, who said that in today’s world, intelligent use of social media has led to small parties making inroads.

He also argued that although there could be some temporary relevance for small parties during general elections, voters turned to established parties because they offered political stability.

Josef Caruana, ONE News head of news, also objected to Vassallo’s argument, saying the PBS belongs “more to the small parties than the state.”

Speaking on the state of the Nationalist Party, Caruana said the Opposition was "destructive not constructive." He insisted the problems the PN faces “go way back”, and the party can only be saved if it cuts its roots from its political agenda it had embraced since 2013.

Peppi Azzopardi, journalist and broadcaster, had a different view. According to him, the problem was that the people do not listen to the PN’s proposals, and this is the reason that voters do not appreciate the PN’s political vision.

Azzopardi emphasised the need for PN to focus on people's wellbeing. He said that it is true that the economy had flourished and most of the population is better off now, but they are not necessarily happier.

During the programme, Vassallo highlighted what he believes are the salient problems facing the Opposition, starting off with the party's finances.

Another point he mentioned was the "brain drain" the party faces, which he said kicked off during the tumultuous times under Delia’s leadership and what had followed.

Micallef insisted people vote for the PL as they expect their lives to be better under a Labour administration.