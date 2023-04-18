menu

[WATCH] Dispatches from the Outlaw Ocean | Where killers go free

Ian Urbina heads to Somalia to understand what happens in the murky world of floating armories, mercenaries and pirates, exploring why offshore crime is so prevalent, unreported, and unpunished

karl_azzopardi
18 April 2023, 11:59am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read

A gruesome video turns up on a cell phone, abandoned in the back of a taxi. Four men desperately cling to wreckage, somewhere in the high seas. Shots ring out.

The men are gunned down, methodically, one by one. There are countless witnesses to their slaughter. Yet like 99% of all murders that occur in international waters, the crime goes unreported. When the footage finally surfaces and goes viral, no government is willing to investigate.

Over the span of a decade, Ian Urbina will travel the oceans in search of answers. In this episode, he takes viewers on a tireless investigation, deep into the murky world of floating armories, mercenaries and pirates exploring why offshore crime is so prevalent, unreported, and unpunished.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.