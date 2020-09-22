Protect yourself from hackers during COVID-19 with the right VPN
Criminals are opportunistic and are no different during COVID-19. Read about how a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can protect your data
Criminals have always been opportunistic and they are no different during the COVID-19 pandemic. With people off the streets, one might assume that crime rates are somewhat lower. However, cybercriminals are becoming more bold, as the majority of people have had to use the Internet at an increasing rate, as a consequence of community-wide stay-at-home orders.
These days, the Internet is an essential tool in every household. It has become a means of connection to other people in a world where physical contact is discouraged,
with some places going as far as to deem it against the law. While the internet has been a major lifeline for households, businesses, and online education sources, it’s a tool that many cybercriminals use to swindle people. So, how exactly do we protect ourselves from these unscrupulous people?
Manage your privacy settings
Social media can be as useful as it is detrimental. On one hand, it is a bridge of communication for millions of people, and in some cases, can help us rediscover old friends or find new ones.On the other hand, it can be a dangerous place, where cyberbullying and politically-charged quarrels are commonplace.
However, one of the biggest dangers posed by social media is the threat to your personal information. It’s important to review and manage your privacy settings so that you’re sure that you don’t end up sharing information you’d rather keep private. Hackers can use your personal information to break into your accounts or as a means to use social engineering techniques on victims.
Mark spam emails
Never open unsolicited emails from unknown sources. These emails will often contain malicious code that gets executed the very moment you open the email. Mark suspicious emails as spam to automate the process for succeeding emails that are of the same nature.
Use security software
Anti-malware programs are a great method to fight off hacking attempts and malware. They are widely available and many of them are free. Make sure that the executable file you’re downloading comes from the official software site.
Another measure you can take is to install a virtual private network (VPN) to keep your online activities private. While there are numerous options for VPNs, there are several guides online that help users choose a VPN that’s right for their needs.
Keep your systems up-to-date
Another easy way to ensure that your devices are secure is to keep your systems up-to-date. Updates come with security patches that secure any vulnerable exploits your system might have. Whenever there’s a widespread computer virus on the news, you can bet that you’re going to find a system update for your system in the next few days.
The need to prioritize security cannot be understated, especially when we use the internet for so many things. As we already know by now, security is just a matter of vigilance, common sense, and these cyber security tips.