37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

37 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, two were family members of previously known cases, two were work colleagues, two were from social gatherings, two were traced to a bodybuilding competition event and three were direct contacts of other positive cases.

63 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 372

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,690 people have recovered from the virus and 14 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours,1,640 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 203,777 tests having been carried out so far on the island.