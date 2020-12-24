Tis’ the season at Meridianbet
Meridianbet is making the festive season that much sweeter with their Winter Slot Fest promotion
Many of us look forward to the festive season and month of December for many reasons. We’re excited to spend time with friends and family, to have time off work, to attend Christmas related activities, to feast at table for hours on end without being judged for it. In case you needed a little more excitement, Meridianbet is here to make the holiday period that much more pleasant.
Are you registered on Meridianbet.com? If so, you are automatically eligible to participate in the super promotion.
What’s the promotion all about?
With their incredible Winter Slot Fest promotion, you can win back 15%! From today, all the way up until the 29 December 2020, players who have played a particular set of games and are at a loss will receive a 15% cash back bonus.
Just to make the deal a little bit sweeter, absolutely no minimum bets apply, all you have to do to take advantage of this super offer is play any of the 10 slot games listed below:
Arctic Empress
A Tale of Elves
Big Bad Wolf Christmas Edition
Let it Snow
Santa’s Gift
Christmas Megaways
Freezing Classics
Better Wilds for Christmas
Wild Rubies Christmas Edition
Christmas Carol Megaways
How can I withdraw my bonus?
Simple! In order to be able to withdraw the bonus, it must be invested 30 times on any number of slot games in Meridianbet’s casino section. Just a little note: Roulette, Blackjack and Poker games do not count towards the bonus-wagering requirement.
What are you waiting for?
Go ahead and make your December month that much more festive and exciting! Log on to Meridianbet and claim your Winter Slot promotion today.
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 | T&C Apply