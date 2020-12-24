Tis’ the season at Meridianbet

Meridianbet is making the festive season that much sweeter with their Winter Slot Fest promotion

24 December 2020, 8:00am

Many of us look forward to the festive season and month of December for many reasons. We’re excited to spend time with friends and family, to have time off work, to attend Christmas related activities, to feast at table for hours on end without being judged for it. In case you needed a little more excitement, Meridianbet is here to make the holiday period that much more pleasant.

Are you registered on Meridianbet.com? If so, you are automatically eligible to participate in the super promotion.

What’s the promotion all about?

With their incredible Winter Slot Fest promotion, you can win back 15%! From today, all the way up until the 29 December 2020, players who have played a particular set of games and are at a loss will receive a 15% cash back bonus.

Just to make the deal a little bit sweeter, absolutely no minimum bets apply, all you have to do to take advantage of this super offer is play any of the 10 slot games listed below:

Arctic Empress

A Tale of Elves

Big Bad Wolf Christmas Edition

Let it Snow

Santa’s Gift

Christmas Megaways

Freezing Classics

Better Wilds for Christmas

Wild Rubies Christmas Edition

Christmas Carol Megaways

How can I withdraw my bonus?

Simple! In order to be able to withdraw the bonus, it must be invested 30 times on any number of slot games in Meridianbet’s casino section. Just a little note: Roulette, Blackjack and Poker games do not count towards the bonus-wagering requirement.

What are you waiting for?

Go ahead and make your December month that much more festive and exciting! Log on to Meridianbet and claim your Winter Slot promotion today.

 

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 | T&C Apply

More in Sponsored
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.