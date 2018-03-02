Spread the wealth with YoMillions!
With a lottery to play everyday (yes, you read that correctly), your chance of winning are higher than ever with YoMillions...
Everyday, you say? That’s right. Here’s a quick run-through of the latest lotteries added at YoMillions to find your perfect lottery fit!
Up first: The Poland Lotto.
With tickets selling for just €1.99, you pick numbers between 1 and 49. The lottery is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Oh and just in case you were wondering, there’s no jackpot cap! The possibilities are endless, ladies and gentlemen.
What’s the biggest jackpot won so far, I hear you ask? No less than €12,500,000 was won in May of 2016 and split by just three winners.
Next up? The Lotto 6 aus 49.
For the same ticket price, you can take part in Germany’s second largest jackpot, which is drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Here’s how: It’s as easy as ABC. 6aus49 translates to 6 out of 49 so there you go… just pick 6 numbers from 1-49 (and a bonus number between 1-9) for your chance to cash in to the average weekly pool of prizes of €17,000,000! WOW.
Largest jackpot won so far? €43,300,000, split by three players back in 2007. We dare you to beat it!
With a slightly higher ticket price of €2.49 (which is still comically low by comparison to the jackpot you have the potential to win!), is the Cash4Life!
Pick 5 numbers between 1 and 60 and a bonus number between 1 and 4 and wait for them to be drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays! See? Simple.
The greatest win was not a penny less than €7,000,000 in July 2017. The golden ticket was bought by a 26-year-old administrative assistance from a store in Elmhurst in the US. We bet her life has never been the same again, don’t you?
Not for you? It’s okay, maybe the Irish Lotto is.
For just €2.99, you get to pick 6 numbers between 1 and 47. Draw days are Wednesdays and Saturdays. We wonder what day it was when a syndicate of workers won €18,900,000 back in June 2008…
Finally? The Bitcoin Jackpot.
For €3.99, pick 6 numbers between 1 and 49, to take part in the world’s first regulated Bitcoin Jackpot. Pretty cool, right? With YoMillions being the first to bring the cryptocurrency lottery to Malta, don’t you want to try it out? We know we do.
Draw days are every day of the week (except Sunday) and here’s the kicker: the prizes are distributed in Bitcoin OR Euro, with the amount in Euro being equivalent to the Bitcoin value at the time of the draw.
Lost for words? Spoilt for choice? Don’t you worry. There’s no need to make a heart-wrenching decision. Just play them all with YoMillions!