Why Malta is jobseekers’ ideal location in tech and finance
Demands for work-life balance and the growth in the gig economy is changing working cultures in Malta: employers are ready to source top talent
Malta’s recruitment trends continue to develop in the face of change from digital innovation, which means companies must have new approaches in promoting jobs in Malta to attract top talent.
The most significant development has been Malta’s investment in evolving technologies, such as the regulatory framework for Blockchain technology, which contributed to further jobs in Malta. This means iGaming and Fintech industries will flourish, to further integrate these technologies and provide the best solutions to the market, all while creating greater jobs in Malta for tech and finance professionals.
Then there’s major cryptocurrency exchanges herding to Malta, allowing digital innovation opportunities to boom, and with this, a greater demand for top talent in finance and tech, with select expertise in Big Data and A.I. an ongoing necessity.
So local companies have to steadily invest to achieve their digital transformation objectives while maintaining their core value.
“This changing nature of recruitment is a reflection of growing demand for specialised talent, as well of evolving working cultures of the digital age in Malta. For instance, flexible and remote working jobs in Malta are increasing, even becoming more of a requirement than an attractive perk. And with equality at the workplace upheld further, this makes perfect sense when considering the need for work-life balance, especially for working parents,” says Castille marketing manager Christian Xuereb.
Yet attention must be paid to the gig economy, particularly in technology sectors where freelancers carrying out jobs in Malta are growing in number. This means jobs in Malta are evolving to suit workers’ demands, to transition into the gig economy. Such workers offer on-demand talent that allow companies to acquire talent for short-term projects, building valuable working relationships which can last for years.
Such a shift in working culture is one local companies have to take note of when sourcing and attracting the right talent for jobs in Malta.
“The gig economic boom is also attracting English-speaking foreigners to secure jobs in Malta. Top offshore talent is seeking Malta as an ideal destination for its attractive qualities which promote a desirable work-life balance. English speakers with the right requirements should continue to pin-point Malta for their next job change. This means jobs in Malta for expats are continuously on the rise as companies continue to invest in talent for specialised expertise,” Xuereb says..
“So as jobs in Malta increase and the job market becomes more dense, the demand for the best talent will generate greater competition from companies in talent acquisition strategies, with a focus on employer branding playing a greater role… companies must identify the skills they need to source suitable candidates and achieve the desired growth.”
