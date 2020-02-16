BOV Premier League | Balzan 1 – Gzira United 3

Gzira came into this match looking to win in order to keep fighting for honours. On the other hand, Balzan needed a win to bounce back on track. In fact, Jacques Scerri’s men secured just a point in their last three fixtures.

The Maroons broke the deadlock on the 57th minute. Hamed Kone’s delivery from a corner was met by Rodolfo Soares who headed the ball home.

The score became 2-0 on the 74th minute. Juan Corbolan delivered a cross in the direction of Martin Davis and the latter headed the ball inside the net from close range.

Balzan pulled one back two minutes later. Luke Montebello drilled a low cross towards the unmarked Alfred Effiong who slotted the ball past Justin Haber.

Gzira sealed their win during the additional time. Davis went through on goal but found Sean Mintoff in his way. Balzan’s goalkeeper rushed forward and blocked his path. However, the ball rolled in the direction of Amadou Samb and the Senegalese placed the ball inside an open goal.

Balzan starting line-up: Sean Mintoff, Augustine Loof, Nenad Sljivic, Adeyesi Shinobu Adekoya, Steve Pisani, Steve Bezzina, Paul Fenech (77′ Marcus Grima), Alfred Effiong, Ivan Bozovic, Stefan Dimic (63′ Luke Montebello), Ricardo Correa Duarte (77′ Pedro Augusto Mota)

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Nikolai Muscat, Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Dexter Xuereb, Hamed Kone (84′ Karl Pulo), Marco Criaco, Wilfried Domoraud (71′ Amadou Samb), Martin Davis

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Martin Davis (Gzira)