BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Birkirkara 4

Following Floriana’s shocking defeat against Gudja, Valletta came into this match looking to become the sole leaders of the Premier League.

However, their task was not an easy one as they were up against Birkirkara. Although the Stripes struggled during the first round, they improved a lot recently and were unbeaten in their last five games.

Valletta took the lead after just thirty seconds. Bojan Kaljevic played the ball towards Miguel Angel Alba and the latter drilled a low shot past Andrew Hogg.

Birkirkara hit back and equalised on the 6th minute. Matthew Guillaumier’s delivery from a corner was met by Federico Falcone whose effort was blocked by a defender. Enrico Pepe took the rebound and finished inside the net.

The Stripes forged ahead for the first time in the match on the 38th minute. Yannick Yankam passed the ball in the direction of Paul Mbong who placed it home from inside the penalty area.

The score became 3-1 two minutes later. Federico Falcone received the ball from Guillaumier and slotted it inside the net.

Birkirkara sealed the issue early in the second half. Following a corner, Oscar Matias Carniello smashed the ball past Henry Bonello.

Following this result, nothing changed at the top since Valletta and Floriana remain first. However, Hibernians and Sirens climbed just one point behind them.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Bog, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano (78′ Kyrian Nwoko), Bojan Kaljevic, Matteo Piciollo (55′ Shaun Dimech), Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Miguel Angel Alba (60′ Jhony Moises Cano Barrios), Triston Caruana, Mario Fontanella

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Paul Mbong, Yannick Yankam (71′ Ryan Fenech), Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Claudio Bonanni, Caio Henrique Prado Rocha (86′ Michael Mifsud), Oscar Matias Carniello, Isaac Toah Ntow

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Jurgen Spiteri

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Matthew Guillaumier (Birkirkara)