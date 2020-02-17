BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 1 – Senglea 0

The Spartans were coming from a fine win over Sirens. On the other hand, Senglea shared the spoils with Hibernians in their previous match.

For Hamrun a win in this match meant that Andrea Ciaramella won his first two matches at the helm of the team. In addition, such result enabled them to climb further away from relegation as they now sit comfortably mid-way through the table.

Senglea were more desperate for points. Conscious that Sliema and Gudja won their matches, the Cottonera side needed points in order to keep on fighting against relegation.

Hamrun scored the winning goal seven minutes from time. Clayton Failla’s shot was blocked by Senglea’s defence. Rebound fell for Soufiane Lagzir who finished home from close range.

Following this result, Hamrun climbed ahead of Balzan and Mosta. On the other end, Senglea remain second from bottom.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Conor Borg, Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares, Clayton Failla, Matthew Gauci (46’ Soufiane Lagzir), Nicola Leone, Valdo Goncalves Alhinho, Karl Micallef, Carlos Manuel Flores (90+1‘ Andre Scicluna), Mattia Cinquini, Piotr Branicki (23’ Darren Borg)

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Connor Zammit, Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Siraj Arab Eddin, Gonzalo Nicolas Virano (68’ Jurgen Debono), Jose Wilkson Teixeira, Nikola Braunovic, Juninho Cabral, Justin Micallef (85’ Jan Tanti), Ricardo Theodoro de Almeida (78’ Wilfried Zamble)

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Chris Francalanza, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Ricardo Theodoro de Almeida (Senglea)