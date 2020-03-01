FA Trophy: Hibernians through to the semi-finals

Hibernians sealed their qualification to the quarter-finals following a 4-0 win over Pembroke Athleta. On the other hand, Hamrun won 3-1 against Swieqi.

Both teams came into this match looking to win. For the Paolites, a win would mean that they will remain in the race for both the Premier League as well as the FA Trophy. Meanwhile, Hamrun also wanted to win in order to try to go as far as possible since they don’t have much to play for in the Premier League.

The Spartans made a great start to the match and forged ahead after six minutes. From a free-kick, Golcalves Alhinho fired a stunning shot that gave Matthew Calleja Cremona no chance.

Hibernians equalised on the 70th minute. Joseph Mbong served Jorge Santos Silva and the latter sent a cross shot that stunned Manuel Bartolo.

During the remaining minutes, neither team could find a way past each other as the match went into extra time.

Hibernians secured their qualification on the 106th minute. Jake Grech’s cross was met by Imanol Iriberri who headed the ball home.

Hamrun tried their best in order to equalise and take the match into a penalty shoot-out; however, Hibernians held firm to qualify to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Hibernians starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Ferdinando Apap, Leandro Barbosa (Dunstan Vella-59), Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Bjorn Kristensen (Simone Mancini-67), Edafe Uzeh (Ayrton Attard-84), Gabi Izquier, Andrei Agius, Jorge Silva Santos (Timothy Tabone Desira-106), Imanol Iriberri

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Alessio Capitelli (Matthew Gauci-97), Conor Borg (Andre` Scicluna-59), Jorge Dodo Soares, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Darren Borg, Karl Micallef, Manuel Flores (Soufiane Lagzir-73), Goncalves Alhinho, Mattia Cinquini

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion