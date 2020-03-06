BOV Premier League | Floriana 3 – Sirens 0

Floriana came into this match eager to win in order to keep on fighting for the championship. The Greens were coming from a 4-0 win over Tarxien.

However, they had to be at their best since Sirens were definitely not an easy opponent. Against all expectations, the newly promoted side find themselves sitting third. The St Pauls Bay team shared the spoils with Sliema in a goalless draw during their previous match.

Floriana broke the deadlock early into the second half. Following a cross from the right, David Cassar managed to block efforts from Ulises Arias and Matias Nicolas Garcia. However, the experienced goalkeeper could not palm away Keqi’s effort from the rebound.

The Greens doubled their advantage on the 50th minute. Ryan Grech floored Keqi inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. The Albanian forward stepped up and converted.

Potenza’s men managed to seal the win on the 67th minute. Stefano D’Agostino’s cross was met by keqi who headed the ball home.

Following this result, Floriana will remain top of the table. Attentian will now turn towards Valletta who will play against Gudja tomorrow.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio (81’ Clyde Borg), Kristian Keqi (84’ Jan Busuttil), Ulises Arias, Stefano D’Agostino (86’ Brandon Paiber), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia, Alex Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech (73’ Luke Sciberras) Wellington de Oliveira (68’ Edward Herrera), Sergio Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Ricardo Silva Faria, Adrian Borg, Abdullahi Ige Adeshina, Romeu Pericles Romao, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Silva Cheveresan

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana)