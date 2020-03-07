BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 1 – Hibernians 2

For Hibernians, this match was a must win if they are to stand a chance of winning the Premier League. The Paolites took a setback in their previous encounter as they lost to Birkirkara.

On the other hand, Hamrun’s aim is to make sure that they will remain in the Premier League. Other than that, Hamrun doesn’t have much to play for since qualifying for the Europa League is quite unlikely. The Spartans lost to Mosta in their previous match.

Both teams also met last Sunday during the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy. Hibernians emerged victorious following extra-time.

Hibs broke the deadlock on the 42nd minute. Myles Beerman sent a cross shot that sailed into the net.

Hamrun equalised on the 68th minute. Clayton Failla’s corner took a deflected and went into the path of Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares who slotted the ball inside the net.

Sanderra’s men scored the winning goal on the 78th minute. Dunstan Vella was brought down by Jean Claude Debattista and the referee ordered a penalty. Jake Grech stepped up and converted.

Hibernians could have added another goal late into the game through another penalty. However, Debattista saved Imanol Iriberri’s effort from the eleven metres mark.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jean Claude Debattista, Alessio Capitelli, Conor Borg (38′ Marcello Fava), Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Darren Borg, Karl Micallef, Carlos Manuel Flores, Mattia Cinquini, Piotr Branicki

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Essien Mbong, Jake Grech, Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier Artiles, Andrei Agius, Myles Beerman (81′ Simone Mancini), Jorge Santos Silva (62′ Marcio Leandro Barbosa da Silveira)(87′ Bjorn Kristensen), Edafe Christopher Uzeh, Imanol Iriberri

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech