Sliema lose three points after fielding footballer who should have been isolating

Sliema Wanderers have been penalised by the football association after they fielded a Djiboutian player, who should have been isolating as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision was taken after Valletta FC filed a protest with the Malta Football Association following their 2-1 defeat against Sliema last Saturday.

Sliema fielded Warsama Hassan, who played for his country, Djibouti, in its World Cup Qualifier match against Algeria a week earlier.

The international match that Djibouti lost 4-0 was played in Egypt, which is listed as a dark red country by the Maltese health authorities.

Hassan was obliged to stay in quarantine for 14 days upon his return to Malta but played in the Maltese Premier League match eight days after appearing for his country.

The MFA’s Protests Board upheld the protest and awarded Valletta the three points for the fixture.

The decision to award victory to Valletta means they now share the second place with Floriana. With Sliema losing three points, the team now slides to the bottom of the table with four points.