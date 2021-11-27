Juventus under criminal investigation for €50 million false capital gains declarations

Italian football giants Juventus FC are under investigation for €50 million's worth of false capital gains declarations for the seasons between 2018 and 2021.

Six are being indicted from the club, including President Andrea Agnelli, Vice President Pavel Nedved and former sporting director Fabio Paratici. On Thursday afternoon, the Guardia di Finanza showed up at Continassa, the Juventus headquarters to gather all the required documents.

An investigation initiated last October by Italian football watchdog COVISOC and finance regulator CONSOB, is looking into 62 transfers in Italian football, 42 of which involve Juventus. Most notably the swap deal Pjanic-Arthur between Juventus and Barcelona in 2020 and also Napoli’s record signing of Osimhen from Lille.

Previous investigations hit a brick wall, due to difficulties in objectively evaluating the proper value of a player, and being unable to accuse clubs of false accounting.

The Turin Public Prosecutor opened a case after CONSOB carried out an inspection last July and after the COVISOC report which had triggered the federal prosecutor to investigate.

Now, Juventus are also under criminal investigation, reportedly involving movements of approximately €50 million, Italian media report.

Juventus are one of the most prestigous clubs in Italy, winning 36 Serie A league titles and two Champions Leagues.

They won nine back to back league titles in between 2012 and 2020, until their streak was interrupted by their eternal rivals Inter last season. They had a rocky start to this season and are currently sitting in eighth place.