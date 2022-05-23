Malta goes wild as AC Milan clinches Italian Serie A scudetto after 11 years

AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title, the first for 11 years, with a stylish 3-0 victory at Sassuolo.

Nobody was happier than the Maltese Rossoneri fans, who thronged to the streets of Hamrun – as it happens, red-and-black home colours as well – where the Malta AC Milan supporters club is located, to celebrate the Serie A winners just as if they were in Italy themselves.

Fireworks, chanting, tannoys on full blast – Milan fans in Malta partied on Sunday evening to celebrate the championship victory.

Milan cruised to league victory just three years after Stefano Pioli's appointment in 2019 as coach, controversially having previously managed rivals Inter.

Olivier Giroud scored twice and Franck Kessie once, as Milan won easily away against Sassulo.

Inter beat Sampdoria 3-0 on the final day but Simone Inzaghi’s men could not deny their city rivals.

Napoli were third after a 3-0 win at Spezia while Juventus ended their disappointing season under Massimiliano Allegri – who won the title with Milan in 2010-11 – by finishing fourth but qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was part of that last Milan side that won Serie A and at the age of 40 he lifted the trophy with the club for a second time. And by winning the title, midfielder Daniel Maldini follows in the footsteps of his father Paolo Maldini, who won seven league titles with Milan, and grandfather Cesare Maldini with four.