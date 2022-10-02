At least 174 dead after Indonesian football match riot

More than 174 people were killed in a riot at a football match in Indonesia in one of the world's worst sporting disasters.

Angry at their team's first home defeat by the rival club in 23 years, thousands of Arema supporters invaded the pitch and threw bottles and other missiles at players and football officials.

Clashes spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were overturned and set on fire.

Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including towards the stadium's stands, sparking panic among the crowd. Some people were suffocated and others trampled as hundreds ran to the exit in a bid to escape the chemical.

Children were among the victims, according to some reports.

Tear gas is banned at football stadiums by the international governing body FIFA.

"The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

More than 300 people were taken to nearby hospitals but many died on the way and during treatment.

Indonesia's football association, known as PSSI, has suspended the premier league indefinitely in light of the tragedy and banned Arema from hosting matches for the rest of the season.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his condolences. He ordered the sports minister, national police chief and chairman of the PSSI to carry out a full investigation into the match and its security arrangements.

The Malta FA is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia.



Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. — Malta FA (@MaltaFA1900) October 2, 2022

Indonesia was due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with 24 participating teams.

