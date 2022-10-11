MFA parts ways with national team assistant coach Guillermo Giacomazzi

The Malta Football Association has announced it parted ways national team assistant coach Guillermo Giacomazzi.

“The Malta FA communicates that it has amicably agreed with Guillermo Giacomazzi on the rescission of his contract as Assistant Coach of the National A Team,” it said.

Giacomazzi was part of the coaching team led by now suspended coach Devis Mangia, who is facing allegations of sexual abuse with at least two of his players.

The Malta Football Association has filed a police report on the alleged sexual harassment.

“The Malta FA and Giacomazzi had been in discussions for the last months in view of the latter seeking pastures new at club level,” the MFA said.

The MFA said it would like to thank Guillermo “for his invaluable contribution within the National Team setup and to wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”