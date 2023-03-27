[IN PICTURES] Italy claims victory over Malta as thousands flock to Ta' Qali national stadium

Reigning European football champions Italy claimed victory over Malta with a 0-2 win at Ta' Qali stadium, with the two goals scored within the first half hour of the game.

Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessino scored goals for Italy at the 14th and 27th minute respectively, securing the team's first win of the Group C Euro qualifiers after a 2-1 loss to England.

The Maltese team was visibly weaker, despite a goal opportunity from Alex Satariano after five minutes of play.

Maltese football fans in the South End Core led all the chants and fanfare, supporting the national team with classic football anthems.