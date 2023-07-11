Malta’s top football female striker Haley Bugeja pens three-year contract with Inter Milan

Malta international Haley Bugeja has joined Italian Serie A football team Inter on a three-year contract, the club announced today.

Bugeja was transferred to Inter Milan by American side Orlando Pride for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old Maltese forward will start pre-season training with Inter on 24 July.

It is unclear whether she will be donning her favourite number 7 shirt.

The deal was sealed a couple of weeks ago but only officially announced by the Italian club on Tuesday.

This will be Bugeja’s second return to Italy, having started her international career at the age of 16 with Serie A club Sassuolo before moving to the US, where she played for one season with Orlando Pride.

Bugeja started playing football in the Maltese league with Mgarr United before she made the move abroad.

Bugeja has had 18 appearances with the Malta national female football team, scoring 10 goals.

This latest move is arguably one of the highest profile transfers involving a Maltese female footballer.

Bugeja is represented by S Pro Management Ltd, a Maltese football agency.