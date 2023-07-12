Champions League match halted after Maccabi fans throw flares at Ħamrun crowd

Clashes between supporters at Centenary Stadium brought to a halt an encounter between Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa.

The two teams were pitted against each other in the first leg of the Champions League's first qualifying round.

However, prior to the match, concerns had already arisen regarding potential crowd disturbances, primarily stemming from the reputation of Maccabi's fans.

In the first half, referee Donald Robertson, of the Scottish FA, was compelled to pause the game when Maccabi fans launched flares towards the Ħamrun Spartans' section.

Fortunately, order was swiftly restored, allowing the match to resume.

Tensions escalated again during the opening ten minutes of the second half.

Maccabi's fans, who were leading the match by two goals to nil, once again ignited flares.

This action elicited a tense response from the Ħamrun Spartans fans, seated just a few meters away.

It was here when the Spartans fans threw bottles of water towards the Israeli fans with police coming in to try and restore the order.

Maccabi Haifa’s 4-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans

Maccabi Haifa took a significant stride towards advancing to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League following a dominant 4-0 victory over Ħamrun Spartans on Tuesday.

Frantzdy Pierrot contributed two goals, while Din David and Anan Khalaili added one each.

Ħamrun Spartans' coach Luciano Zauri made a strategic decision by placing Federico Marchetti, their latest signing, in goal due to Henry Bonello's injury absence.

Additionally, Seth Paintsil, who had recently recovered from a muscle injury, was fit enough to be included in the squad but began the match on the bench.

Just five minutes before halftime, Maccabi claimed the lead as Pierrot found the back of the net with a well-executed header from Chery's corner kick.

This goal had a profound impact on the Spartans, and Maccabi capitalised on their momentum, scoring a second goal in injury time.

Maccabi did a third goal on 64 minutes when from a corner action Abdoulaye Seck headed the ball into the path of Pierrot.

Maccabi also made the fourth goal when Khalaili dispossessed Ryan Camenzuli to shoot the ball past Marchetti.