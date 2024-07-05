Former MP Claudio Grech is new Valletta FC president

Claudio Grech who exited politics in 2022 has returned to the public arena, this time as president of Valletta FC.

The former Nationalist MP was elected president by the football club’s members during the annual general meeting held on Thursday evening.

Grech’s group, called 1943, which represents the year when several football clubs in the capital united into one entity, was one of three bidders seeking approval from members to run the football club. The other two groups were former team sponsor Insignia and Club Underground, a British entity.

The group led by Grech was unanimously chosen to take charge of the club from the capital that was relegated from the Premier League last season for the first time in its history.

The 1943 group will be formed by several businesspersons, who will fork out funds to help the team return back to top-flight football. It is unclear whether 1943 will be constituted formally as a limited liability company. No such company is yet registered.

Grech, a management consultant by profession, replaces Alexander Fenech who served as Valletta FC president for the past three years.

In a Facebook message after his election, Grech called for unity. “Today, we are at a crossroads. While the recent challenges have hurt us, they also ignited a spark of hope and a wish for renewal. Renewal that should lead to a modern, professional and sustainable club to ensure that we do not pass through the same experience again,” Grech wrote.

Valletta FC is one of the most successful football clubs with 25 league titles to its name, 14 FA Trophies and a record 13 Super Cups.