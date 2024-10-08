National team international friendly against Turkmenistan called off

The Malta Football Association has been forced to cancel the international friendly match scheduled for this Thursday due to difficulties faced by the Turkmenistan FA in obtaining the necessary authorisations from their country’s authorities to travel to Malta.

“The international match had been approved by FIFA, UEFA and the Asian Football Confederation, which have all sought to intervene to unblock the impasse without success,” a statement by the MFA read.

Since the UEFA Nations League D is composed of two groups of three, in its other available matchday Malta had to play a non-European national team that was not engaged in competitive fixtures.

The National Team has adjusted its programme of the coming days in order to prepare in the best way possible in view of the crucial UEFA Nations League match on Sunday against Moldova.

Meanwhile, spectators who had already purchased their tickets for the match on Thursday may opt to either be refunded or to exchange the ticket with another for the match against Moldova on Sunday. Any queries should be addressed to [email protected].

The association also thanked the Foreign Affairs Ministry for its assistance through diplomatic channels throughout the process.