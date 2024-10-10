Angelo Chetcuti files resignation from MFA Secretary General post

Malta Football Association Secretary General Angelo Chetcuti has resigned, MaltaToday has learnt.

He will remain in the role till the end of the year.

In a statement confirming his departure, Chetcuti said he had met the MFA President several times to discuss his intention to step down with a view to move on professionally.

“I appreciated the fact that he asked me to reconsider several times. Leading an organisation like the Malta FA requires an extraordinary degree of commitment, something I hope I have given throughout the past eight years,” he said. “I have earlier this week informed the Officers of the Association and it is my intention to do the same with the Association’s members during the forthcoming General Assembly on the 23rd October 2024. I will certainly make myself available to support my replacement in the best way possible so that the transition can be a smooth one.”

During his tenure, Chetcuti implemented several reforms and advancements in Maltese football, from bolstering the domestic league to enhancing grassroots programmes and raising the national team's profile on the international stage. His resignation may usher in a period of uncertainty as the MFA begins the search for a successor who can sustain these initiatives.